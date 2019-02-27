Have your say

Pompey fans have been having their say on Pompey securing their return to Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy. Here's a selection of those views from portsmouth.co.uk and The News' Pompey Facebook page.

Get ya posh Jacketts out. We’re going to Wembley!!!!! Well done Kenny and the lads!!

Tony N Anne Bennett

Hopefully this will lift our league form

John Stokes

The Wembley pitch will suit Curtis and Lowe it's a wide big pitch.

Ron Johnson

I hope you are right Kenny. A good turn out in the capital might just be on the cards and equally, I hope the team takes confidence from last night back into the league. Beating Bradford on Saturday will point is back in the right direction.

Kenny Jackett’s Coat

It'll be fun if it's against Sunderland

Andrew Burgess

Well played to the whole team.

Ron Johnson

Got the first team back in the winning habit, worked for me

Ant Coombes



Yes - a very good second-half performance to beat a team that have scored more goals this season than anyone except Man City...see you at Wembley!! Where are the negative comments from our resident moaners?

Peter Walsh

Wembley Wembley!

Adrian Reid-Robertson

Brilliant Result well deserved Bring on Wembley and let's get promoted we can do it I got the faith have you xxx

Mandy Hopgood

Jacket has played strong teams all through this tournament.

He's been very respectful of it and it's a trip to Wembley. Isn't that what footy fans want? Well done. Looking forward to it.

Chris Pallister

Loads better in second half hope Burgess not to serious well done lads Wembley here we come PUP

Matt Hall