Pompey fans have been having their say on Pompey securing their return to Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy. Here's a selection of those views from portsmouth.co.uk and The News' Pompey Facebook page.
Get ya posh Jacketts out. We’re going to Wembley!!!!! Well done Kenny and the lads!!
Tony N Anne Bennett
Hopefully this will lift our league form
John Stokes
The Wembley pitch will suit Curtis and Lowe it's a wide big pitch.
Ron Johnson
I hope you are right Kenny. A good turn out in the capital might just be on the cards and equally, I hope the team takes confidence from last night back into the league. Beating Bradford on Saturday will point is back in the right direction.
Kenny Jackett’s Coat
It'll be fun if it's against Sunderland
Andrew Burgess
Well played to the whole team.
Ron Johnson
Got the first team back in the winning habit, worked for me
Ant Coombes
Yes - a very good second-half performance to beat a team that have scored more goals this season than anyone except Man City...see you at Wembley!! Where are the negative comments from our resident moaners?
Peter Walsh
Wembley Wembley!
Adrian Reid-Robertson
Brilliant Result well deserved Bring on Wembley and let's get promoted we can do it I got the faith have you xxx
Mandy Hopgood
Jacket has played strong teams all through this tournament.
He's been very respectful of it and it's a trip to Wembley. Isn't that what footy fans want? Well done. Looking forward to it.
Chris Pallister
Loads better in second half hope Burgess not to serious well done lads Wembley here we come PUP
Matt Hall