Pompey’s performance resulted in a 0-0 draw against Barnsley – but it was an effort appreciated by supporters. Here's the final analysis of the showdown with the promotion rivals and what we learnt.

Penetration’s What You Need

The performance against a major promotion rival was a marked step in the right direction.

It was a distance short of being an irresistible display, but the effort against Barnsley was more reminiscent of the Pompey side which has shone for most of the season.

Much of that was down to the returning penetration of Kenny Jackett’s side - particularly in wide areas.

Among the three changes was the decision to take Jamal Lowe out of the starting XI, with his manager sensing some energy had evaporated from his game.

Viv Solomon-Otabor added impetus down the left in his absence while Ronan Curtis stepped up again after a recent trailing off in his performances.

Both full-backs offered a willingness to support their wide men and added another dimension to attacking play missing of late.

With a sturdier central trio and Bryn Morris catching the eye, it offered hope improved results are on the horizon.

Burge Surge

Christian Burgess’ return to the starting fray now spans five starts.

And the level of the defender’s displays have seen him back in the starting XI at a high level.

All four of Burgess’ league displays since filling the void created by Jack Whatmough’s injury have been what's required.

Considering the attention and flak thrown in his direction after his mistake when replacing Whatmough against Doncaster, it speaks volumes of the 27-year-old’s strength of character.

His effort against Barnsley led to him picking up man-of-the-match plaudits - and receiving a huge Fratton ovation when it was announced towards the end of the game.

It was a pleasant moment, but more important was an all-round game which contributed significantly to a first league clean sheet in 14 fixtures.

Crowd Control

The Fratton angst and tension was palpable against Bristol Rovers.

The atmosphere, which stopped short of boiling over on Tuesday, evaporated amid a positive occasion with the air of spring over Fratton against Barnsley.

Those who’ve been around for a while will know when the sun starts shining in the new year is when Pompey really start playing.

So, an early improvement in weather will be welcomed - as was what the Fratton crowd saw from their team against Daniel Stendel’s side.

It was more the Blues fulfilling the minimum requirement of fans in playing with a commitment in their play, both in energy levels and willingness to take the game to their opponent, which was appreciated over expansive free-flowing football.

The result was warm applause at the interval and full-time whistle, and an environment conducive to success, as the home crowd reacted positively to what they saw.