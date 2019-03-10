Pompey fans took to social media to vent their frustration in the wake of the defeat against Charlton at The Valley.

The Blues were condemned to a 2-1 defeat as their automatic promotion hopes took a huge hit.

Ronan Curtis has head in hands after Pompey's defeat at Charlton. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s fourth-placed side are eight points off the top two with 10 games to go.

And the Fratton faithful were less than impressed by the Blues’ display against the Addicks.

Here’s what they had to say on social media.

@Pompeytucks: Not good enough, tactics poor. Manager has his head stuck in the sand. Same tactics against Charlton at home and same result

@samstephensuk: Once again immense support, just a shame the players don't apply the same passion but hey ho that's Pompey for you. Onwards. PuP

Robin Fisher: I think this game served as a reality check, if one was needed.

I think it is quite clear now that we are not a top two team, we don't belong in the automatic places. I also think it has been shown that it is questionable whether we belong in the play-off places.

We have a good team for League One level but I do think most of the players are League 1 players at best. As things stand I do not believe we are anywhere equipped for the Championship yet.

For most of the game we were given a football lesson by a talented side.

Charlton have got players that could thrive in the higher league and that was the difference in my opinion.

Yet having said that, we were a far better side once Pitman had come on and we went two up front and it didn't look beyond the bounds of possibility that we could get something out of the game.

@_JoshMurphy: Our passing was awful. Couldn't string more than three or four passes together. If we make play-offs we better dream of a Charlton collapse because we’re not beating them or Sunderland over two legs.

@PUPethan: You could hear the fans throughout that shocking game and they are an absolute credit to the club

Simon Moore: Well surprisingly when Pitman came on - boom we looked amazing

Sid Fletcher: Why, why does Kenny keep on putting Hawkins in the team he just is not good enough.

James Foot: If Charlton had won by three, I wouldn’t have complained… So, so disappointing.