Pompey fans have had their say on the Blues’ 3-3 draw with Southend.

And they haven’t held back as they attempt to fathom exactly how Pompey threw away a 3-0 lead at Roots Hall.

The Pompey players look dejected at the final whistle

Goals from Bryn Morris (8mins), Ben Close (20) and Oli Hawkins (31) handed Kenny Jackett’s side a comfortable lead.

However, over the course of the next hour, that advantage was wiped out, with Simon Cox grabbing a match-saving hat-trick for the hosts.

The way the Blues conceded their lead failed to impress the Blues fans.

Here’s a selection of those comments posted on our Facebook page and at portsmouth.co.uk...

Barrie Jenkins: What was that? Pretty good first half but a shocking second. It was like they came out waving white flags.

They will never get a better chance than that and yet they blew it big time. So so poor.

Bob Beattie: Launch ball to the hopeless Hawkins, yet again our sole tactic.

Southend outplayed us for most of the game. The surprise is they didn’t score 4 .

How can one of this league’s best strikers not even make our bench?

It looks and feels a mess. No structure, no passing the ball. Just hoof it and hope.

Steve Ware: That's now 14 consecutive games now without a clean sheet.

Gary Dobbison: Worrying issue is that the loss of Ben Thompson seems to have exposed the rest of the side as not having the mental strength needed

.He may not be a footballing genius but he is a winner with a winners mentality and that is exactly whats wrong with Pompey at the moment.

Too many loans which never works and players looking at each other to dig them out of a hole.

Pete Whittle: Bad decision to change shape when everything was going ok. Poor tactics.

Chris Pompey FC: Absolutely appalling, 3-0 up, a poor Southend there for the taking, then we give them a stupid goal.

Not only that, Jackett then sends them out to hold on to what we had and invites pressure knowing we had nothing in the centre of midfield – we had as much bite as a gummy bear.

Hawkins did absolutely nothing, little better than a passenger, so he takes Bogle off.

Walks is a liability, pulled out of position time after time.

We made Southend look like champion league contenders.

What’s going on in Jackett’s head – not a lot by the looks of it.

Lee Cooke: On a bad run. We will be back

Anthony Knight: Disgraceful...when your 3-0 up in any game you should see out the game and win...but hey this is Pompey it’s what we do. Doesn’t help when your manager hasn’t got a clue either.

Di Williams: No midfield control again sort it out KJ

Rory Moran: Only a really poor manager would get his side sitting back and inviting pressure when 3-1 up at HT. Shocking to watch.

Rosemary Williams: Embarrassing performance. Top 2 forget it. Play-offs and heartbreak at best and that’s assuming KJ can sort this mess out.