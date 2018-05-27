Academy set to be boosted by Pompey pros

Pompey’s academy is set to be given a boost by the club’s senior pros.

Members of Kenny Jackett’s first-team set-up are being lined up to run training sessions with the club’s emerging talent.

It’s all part of the players undertaking their coaching badges, with many of the squad completing their Uefa B licence in coaching.

Danny Rose is one of the players undertaking the course and thinks it will be an invaluable experience for all concerned.

Rose said: ‘We finished that in the last week of the season. There was eight or nine of us on it.

‘We all did our practical work and will be assessed two or three times at the start of next season. Once we do that we’ll hopefully all pass.

‘Getting involved with the academy is something the club has spoken to me about. The other players would like to as well.

‘It would be great. The academy lads are aspiring to get to where we are.

‘If we could come down and pass on some of the knowledge and experience we have, it would definitely be of value to them.

‘At the same time it gives us experience because it’s a whole different ball game from being a player and being told what to do. When you are the one with the whistle telling everyone what to do, it’s not always as easy.

‘There are 15 kids looking at you and waiting to be told what to do. But there will be a few of us looking to get involved next season.’

Even with their professional experience, Rose explained doing the badge is a learning curve.

He added: ‘Even when we’ve been in the classroom when we’re debating formations, tactics or session plans it’s different.

‘When talking about our coaching philosophy people can struggle in front of a group. They can be passionate about it but they haven’t done it before and aren’t used to it.

‘Whether it’s your peers or kids it’s a process you have to learn about.’

– JORDAN CROSS