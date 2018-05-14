Adams: Why I had to miss Pompey parade

IT IS fabled 200,000 were present across Southsea to welcome home the FA Cup in 2008.

But a notable absentee from those post-Wembley celebrations was Pompey’s assistant manager.

Tony Adams, left, and Harry Redknapp

Tony Adams, who had served as Harry Redknapp’s number two since June 2006, won three FA Cups as an Arsenal player.

However, he instead opted to watch his daughter play hockey in Nottingham rather than join in with the memorable Southsea parade 24 hours following that Cardiff triumph.

Adams said: ‘I decided to put my family first and missed the parade.

‘My daughter was in the hockey championships and I wanted to be there for her.

‘I had done my bit, and it would have been lovely to have been in Southsea, but it’s not every day your daughter is representing England in the finals of the under-18 championship.

‘It was a tough call to be honest, but I don’t think my daughter would have ever forgiven me if I didn’t go to Nottingham that day!

‘I could have said to her: “We’ve won the FA Cup and need to go and ride around on a bus,” but I didn’t feel like I needed the adulation.

‘I felt I’d done good work anyway and played my part in that, and it wasn’t as if I was manager, even though I did think I had a significant role.

The Pompey bus makes its way to Southsea Common on the Sunday after Pompey's Cup success in 2008 Picture: Will Caddy

‘I had been on a lot of parades with Arsenal and it’s great for the people to see the players. It was a tough call and I’m still now kind of saddened I had to miss it.’

The 2008 FA Cup represented Adam’s maiden success as a coach or manager following a glut of silverware during playing days.

Although, his collection is missing one particular medal.

He added: ‘I didn’t get a medal for that, although there’s one inside me!

‘It would have been nice to get some kind of token, I suppose, but I don’t think it stretches to the assistant manager for some reason.

‘Regardless, I was really, really honoured and it was a privilege to be part of that group and be involved.

‘That win is on the CV and they cannot take that away.’

