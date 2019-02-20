Have your say

Asmir Begovic returned to Fratton Park last night.

The AFC Bournemouth keeper made the short journey across the M27 to watch Pompey’s 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers.

Andy Awford and Asmir Begovic embrace. Picture: Robin Jones

Begovic embraced with former boss Andy Awford and Kevin Bond – ex-assistant manager to Harry Redknapp and currently part of Kenny Jackett’s scout network.

The stopper moved to Fratton Park as a 15-year-old from Canadian outfit Southwest Sting Edmonton in 2003.

He had loan spells at the likes of Belgian side La Louvière, Macclesfield and Yeovil before being handed his Blues debut in a 3-1 Premier League victory over Sunderland in May 2009.

Begovic donned the star & crescent 17 times before he was sold to Stoke City in February 2010 for a fee of £3.25m.

Asmir Begovic with Kevin Bond. Picture: Robin Jones

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international joined Chelsea five years later and was part of their 2016-17 Premier League-winning squad.

Begovic returned to the south coast when he arrived at Bournemouth the following summer.