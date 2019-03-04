Let’s face it: We owe Charlton one.

It’s a big game on Saturday at their their place and a real test of our upwardly-mobile form.

Alan Knight feels Pompey owe Charlton one: Picture. Joe Pepler

In the corresponding fixture back in December, they did a number on us at Fratton Park.

They came here, broke the game up and bullied us around – it worked a treat for them.

It’s a big game this weekend, but it’s a challenge we’re capable of dealing with if we approach it in the manner we have the last game-and-a-half.

I’d say Luton at home, the first half at Kenilworth Road and the Charlton defeat are the occasions when we’ve been second best this season.

I know we’ve had a bad run but I’d say that Lee Bowyer’s side are the team who did us this season.

So I see the game as a score to settle – for a lot of reasons.

There’s all the stuff the manager said about us not being pretty to watch as well.

I’m sure that will be brought up, although, to be fair, I don’t really think that’s Kenny Jackett’s style.

The boys certainly will not have forgotten that night, however, and will want to put that straight.

It was pleasing to see the players all perform against Bradford, though, as our class told. Our quality shone through in the five goals scored on Saturday and we wore them down.

Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis performed, Ben Close was excellent and Oli Hawkins led the line brilliantly. Everyone had a good game.

The crowd got enthused by the energy and everyone pulled together.

The injuries were unusual and the number of them bizarre, but it sounds like none are serious.

The same couldn’t be said for some other famous injuries down the years, like Chris Price dropping a toolbox on his foot, or Eric Young rearranging my face at Wimbledon.

It was a crazy day with the drone incident and 10 minutes’ stoppage-time, but one we can reflect happily on.

We have to now make sure the weekend result and earning the trip to Wembley really is the turning point of the season.

If we go to The Valley and get the three points people will say this was the time it really swung for us.

And hopefully the professional pride of the lads who were involved in the Charlton defeat will see to that.