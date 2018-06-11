Alien emotions as new boy gets ready for Pompey

THE PAST seven pre-seasons have followed a familiar routine for Lee Brown.

But on June 27 that will change as Pompey’s fifth summer signing reports for duty at his new club.

Former Bristol Rovers left-back Lee Brown

And that is going to generate a range of alien emotions for the left-back as he turns up at Pompey’s Roko training base for the first day of term.

Brown has agreed a two-year deal at Fratton Park to end an association with Bristol Rovers which stretched back to 2011.

The former QPR trainee picked up 319 appearances in his time at the club, scoring 21 goals – including the stoppage-time winner which earned his side League Two promotion in 2016.

Brown knows eyes will be on him from a number of different directions as he aims to show his new club what he’s capable of.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett, left, welcomes Lee Brown to Fratton Park Picture: Portsmouth FC

And that brings a buzz of anticipation – along with a tinge of nervousness at what lies ahead for him.

‘I’ve definitely got nerves, but they’re good nerves,’ said Brown, as he looks ahead to starting at Pompey.`

‘I’m excited, nervous, anxious – you get all those feelings and if people say they don’t get them they’re lying.

‘It’s good to have those feelings because it gives you a little edge in the things you do.

‘At Bristol everyone knew what I was about, the way I played and what I’m capable of.

‘Now I have to prove that to the Portsmouth fans, the manager and the other players.

‘I need to show what I’m all about and what I can bring to the table.

‘There’s nothing worse than when someone comes in and they aren’t quite good enough.

‘They end up letting the team down. No player wants that and I certainly don’t want that. It does happen, though, and I don’t want that to be me.

‘You want to impress your new team-mates more than anything.

‘It’s exciting, and it’s exciting for me where I haven’t had it for so long.

‘When you go to a new club you don’t know how things work.

‘You don’t know who’s who.

‘I knew the routine at Bristol Rovers like the back of my hand.

‘Coming away from that now it’s going to be completely different. It’s all new and exciting.’

Pompey fans may be waiting to see what Brown will bring to the table when he dons a royal blue shirt.

But one person who’s done his homework on the former Salisbury loanee is Kenny Jackett.

Brown is happy to adapt his attributes to what his new manager requires.

He added: ‘I do like to get forward but that doesn’t mean I will neglect my defensive duties. There’s a balance.

‘The manager has touched on it a little bit about how he wants me to play.

‘He knows what he’s signing. He’s obviously done his research on myself.

‘He’s not going into it blind. He’s got enough experience in the game to sign a player and not know what he’s about and watch him. I’m sure he knows what I’m about and he will mould me into what he wants me to be.’