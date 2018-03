Kenny Jackett revealed Pompey will continue to cast his eye over triallists between now and the end of the season.

The Blues boss has ran the rule over 14 players this season. Some have been free agents, while others have been brought from clubs already under contract.

However, all have been unsuccessful in their attempt to win a Fratton Park deal.

