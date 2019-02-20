Have your say

Graham Coughlan has called for FA intervention after an alleged punch by James Vaughan.

The Bristol Rovers managed has accused the Pompey striker of assaulting defender Tom Lockyer in the 1-1 draw at Fratton Park.

James Vaughan has been accused of an alleged punch on Tom Lockyer. Photo by Robin Jones/Digital South.

Lockyer needed to receive treatment with 17 minutes of the game remaining.

The 24-year-old reacted angrily along with Rovers assistant manager Chris Hargreaves.

Lockyer was able to continue, however, but furiously protested to the fourth official.

No action was taken by referee Neil Hair who found himself at the centre of number of controversial incidents in the game.

But Coughlan made it clear he felt a punch had been thrown, and is now calling for the authorities to take action.

He said: ‘It's a shocker. He has swung.

‘He's punched him. Anthony Joshua would have been proud of it.

‘I'm disappointed the referee didn't see it but hopefully the authorities will look at it because it was naughty.

‘I'm all for physical contact but that was below the belt.

‘Hopefully the FA won’t ignore it just because we are little old Bristol Rovers.’

Pompey may have more questions to answer, after it appeared a bottle was thrown at Lockyer following the second-half incident.

An energy sports drink appeared to be launched on to the pitch from the South Stand.

Meanwhile, Coughlan was adamant his side dropped two points from the clash.

He told Bristol Live: ‘It was an opportunity and chance missed, I feel we have lost two points yet again. I have to keep things positive but I am a little bit disappointed we didn’t win the game.

‘We have come to Pompey, we have come to one of the promotion chasing teams who probably will get promoted, financially the size of the club and crowd is huge, but I thought we were the better team and I just feel a tad bit disappointed we didn’t get the three points.’