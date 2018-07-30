Anton Walkes praised for Pompey impact

KENNY JACKETT praised the impact Anton Walkes has made at Pompey.

After an encouraging loan spell at Fratton Park during the second half of last term, the versatile talent made his switch from Tottenham Hotspur permanent for an undisclosed fee earlier this month.

Walkes has immediately been drafted into the Blues’ starting line-up for their pre-season schedule.

He featured for 45 minutes in the 2-0 win at Swindon, before playing most of Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly at Brighton.

Walkes again started in Pompey’s engine room against FC Utrecht and netted his side’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw with a superb long-range strike a minute before the break.

His overall performance against the Dutch top-flight side was impressive and delighted his boss.

Jackett said: ‘I’m pleased to get him in after his loan spell last season.

‘He had 45 minutes last week, had a bit more game-time against Brighton on Tuesday and then the full 90 minutes on Saturday.

‘He’s got in just in time, really, to be match fit and available for selection.

‘You could see on Saturday in a number of roles that he is a very good addition for us and I’m pleased to have him.

‘(Playing Walkes further forward) depends on who else you have around him and the compliment of the team. He’s a good all-round footballer has a very good attitude.’

Walkes started alongside Tom Naylor in central midfield for Pompey.

That’s the third time in as many matches the pair have occupied the middle of the park ahead of the League One opener against Luton Town on Saturday.

The engine room is arguably the most competitive in Jackett’s squad.

Danny Rose and Ben Close both came off the bench against Utrecht, while Adam May was an used substitute.

Dion Donohue is still sidelined because of glandular fever.

With the Hatters visiting Fratton Park on Saturday, it seems likely Walkes and Naylor will keep their places in Pompey’s line-up. But Jackett insists that partnership could change.

‘We’ll see how the season goes,’ the boss added.

‘I’m sure it will be horses for courses and the right people at the right time (will play).

‘But, right now, as a manager, the more options that you have then the better you will fare throughout the Football League season.’