'Anything can happen' 'Race will go to last game' .. What the fans said on Portsmouth 2 Scunthorpe 0

Pompey fans were jubilant after goals by Omar Bogle and Jamal Lowe sealed a 2-0 win over Scunthorpe at Fratton Park.

Here's a selection of what they had to say on Twitter...

JuddPFC95: This time 2 seasons ago we were sitting in 3rd position on 68 points 10 points behind league leaders Doncaster and 4 points off Plymouth. What happened? We went on to lift the title on the final game. Some people seem to have a short memory. Anything can happen. #Pompey

Martin Wake: Very comfortable 2-0 win for @officialpompey, against a very poor and defensive @SUFCOfficial side. Kept our bottle in tough conditions.

The Northern Blues‏: #Pompey gain another 2 points on Barnsley after their 0-0 draw with Doncaster on Friday night.

Mason Lemon‏ Just got waved at by Donohue. This day has been perfect.

Aaron Sherwood‏: You can just tell the race for an Automatic Promotion place is going to boil down to the last game of the season #Pompey

