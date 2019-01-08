Aston Villa loanee Green backed to step it up for Portsmouth

Andre Green has been backed to build on his Pompey momentum and play a key role in the Blues’ pursuit of the League One title.

That’s the verdict of News Pompey writer, Jordan Cross, who believes the on-loan Aston Villa forward has much left in his locker after a slow start to his Fratton Park stay.

Andre Green scored Pompey's FA Cup winner against Norwich on Saturday Picture: Joe Pepler

Green, who moved to PO4 in the summer on a season-long loan, has had his short Blues career interrupted by injury.

Following his league debut against Shrewsbury on September 8, the 20-year-old had to undergo an operation to remove a cyst from his left knee.

That left him sidelined for more than two months, with the highly-rated Villa man not involved for Kenny Jackett’s side again until the 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy win against Tottenham under-21s.

Green scored in that victory and went on to net the winning goals in his next two outings – against Rochdale (FA Cup) and Arsenal under-21s (Checkatrade Trophy).

He, of course, then bagged the stoppage-time winner against Norwich in the third round of the Cup on Saturday, as he made it five goals in 10 appearances for Pompey.

Speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Cross said Green was now displaying form that could be of huge benefit to the Blues in their League One title charge.

And along with Dion Donohue, who set up the winner at Carrow Road, he believes Green is ready to make even more of an impact at Fratton Park.

Speaking on Pompey Talk, Cross said: 'Andre Green is the one I fancy, because he's had a stop-start first half of the season because of injury, who might make a bit of a difference, the one who might come into his own that we haven't seen already.

'There's been flashes, a few goals to be fair, but I think he can really affect the game for Pompey, starting or coming off the bench, either through the middle or out wide.

'(Looking to the second half of the season) Dion Donohue will also get a run of games and fitness.

'I think Kenny Jackett rates him a bit more than what people realise – he really rates his left peg and what he can do with that. It is a bit of a wand!

'So I hope Dion will really hit a run of games, stays fit and gets some football, and I think Andre Green has got it in his locker to really impact and be a big use for Pompey as they push for this promotion.'

