Aston Villa’s Andre Green on feeling ‘lost’ and ‘growing up’ during Portsmouth loan spell

Andre Green admitted he ‘kind of felt lost’ during his time at Pompey.

But the player who came through the youth ranks at Aston Villa added his Fratton Park experience helped him ‘grow up’.

Former Pompey loanee Andre Green

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on the south coast, before returning to his parent club last week.

The move was the England under-20 international’s first time away from Villa Park.

He made 12 appearances for the Blues during a loan period that saw him miss two months following surgery on his knee.

Green scored five goals for Kenny Jackett’s side, including two winners against Rochdale and Norwich in the FA Cup.

And speaking to Aston Villa’s website, he said he had benefited from his short spell at PO4 – both on and off the pitch.

'It was my first time away from Villa so it was a massive change for me,’ said Green.

'I was a weird one because, obviously, I've been at this club (Villa) for 15 years and being away from home I kind of felt lost, it made me grow up quite a lot.

'But I'm happy I did it, happy with the way things went, and obviously the moments I created there, for the club as well, was good.

'For what they've been through, to have moments like that, last-minute winners, getting through to cups and getting to a late stage in the league, they're doing well, so it was a great experience for me.

'It made me grow up quite a lot and coming back here I can bring the experience back.

‘It only makes me work harder to stay at this club now.’

Green came off the bench in Villa’s 2-2 draw with Hull on Saturday as manager Dean Smith re-integrated him into his first-team plans straight away.

The winger added he was delighted to be back at Villa Park.

‘I couldn’t wait to get back,’ he said.

'As soon as I came back in the building, I couldn't stop smiling.

'It was a good moment.’