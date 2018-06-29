Attacking duties on backburner for Pompey new boy

Have your say

LEE BROWN admitted he may have to rein in his attacking instincts at Pompey.

The summer arrival explained he doesn't want to neglect his defensive duties in the search for consistency.

Pompey new-boy Lee Brown

Brown linked up with his new team-mates for the first time as they returned for pre-season training on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is out to make a positive impression on players, staff and fans alike following his arrival from Bristol Rovers.

The former QPR trainee explained he does like to attack from the left-back role.

But with manager Kenny Jackett looking for solidity from his full-backs, it will be a balancing act next term.

Brown said: 'I like to get forward.

'The boys at Bristol used to take the Mickey out of me because I used to get forward a bit too much!

'I do like to get forward, but that doesn't mean I will neglect my defensive duties.

'You've got to have a good balance, though, and that's something which comes with experience.

'You need to know when to go forward and when to stay.

'It comes with games and luckily I've played a few of those now.

'I like to get forward, but I like to be solid as well.

'I just want to be consistent, to be honest, that's the main thing.

'I don't want a nine out of 10 one week and three out of 10 the next.

'That's not good for a full-back really.'

Brown has a decent goal and assists record for a left-back, as was seen in his Bristol Rovers career.

His best goal return for the Pirates was six in the 2015-16 season - including the stoppage-time strike which secured promotion against Dagenham & Redbridge on the final day.

The player sees himself more as a provider when he plays on the front foot.

Brown explained he derives a greater sense of satisfaction from teeing up a team-mate to scoring himself.

But he feels there’s more to his game than just his attacking attributes.

'I got six goals one season,’ Brown added.

'I always get a chance or two because I get forward.

'But I’m more into assists really. If I can lay it on for people, for me, that's as good as a goal for me. That's what I like to do.

'I like to put balls into the box, but you have to take care of the other side of the game as well.

'It's nice getting forward and playing the pretty stuff, but there's loads more to the game than that.

'Sometimes you can't just get forward and put in crosses.'

