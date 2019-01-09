Attacking talent open minded about Portsmouth future

Have your say

Louis Dennis is staying open minded about his Pompey future.

The attacking talent is expecting talks with Kenny Jackett about what lies ahead for him this month.

Louis Dennis

With the transfer window open, there’s the opportunity for the 26-year-old to gain experience away from Fratton Park.

But Dennis is relaxed about the path forward for him, despite a lack of minutes this season.

Tuesday’s start at Southend was just his fourth of the campaign, with all of those arriving in the Checkatrade Trophy.

With the aim of playing a part in a League One promotion if he stays, Dennis views whatever path he takes this term as positive.

He said: ‘I could have an opportunity to win a league title – I want to take that.

‘My focus is on the next game, because I know anything can happen and the games are coming thick and fast.

‘I’d definitely be happy to stay.

‘We’ll talk and work out what the best thing to do is.

‘There’s a few weeks still. If I need to go out on loan I will.

‘If I don’t I’m here and have to look to take a chance when it comes.

‘It’s still early in January, so we’ll see what comes along.’