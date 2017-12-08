Away-day guide: Charlton v Pompey

Have your say

Pompey Supporters will travel to Charlton Athletic en masse for a much-anticipated League One match at The Valley.

All Pompey fans are asked to note that their allocation of tickets for the game have already been sold.

And there will be no away tickets for the match on sale on the day.

If you are lucky enough to be going to the game, here’s our away-day guide – brought to you by PAM WILKINS and JOHNNY MOORE, in the memory of Ken Malley.

Getting there

Leave the M25 at junction two and follow the A2 towards London.

After around 12 miles the road splits.

At that stage of the journey the A2 will be going off to the left and the right hand lanes becoming the A102.

Continue on the A102 towards the Blackwall Tunnel.

Leave the A102 at the next slip road.

This will be signposted Woolwich & Ferry A206.

At the bottom of the slip road turn right at the traffic lights towards Woolwich/Charlton.

Continue along the A206 passing the Antigallican pub on your right.

When you get to there the ground and away entrance are diagonally behind this pub.

Car parking

Parking at the ground is for permit holders only and a lot of the roads around The Valley and near Charlton Station have residents only parking restrictions.

As you come off the A102 onto the A206, there is some street parking available on the right before you reach the Rose of Denmark pub.

There is also parking in some of the local industrial estates.

From the station

Charlton station is the nearest train station to The Valley around three minutes walk to the ground.

Trains run half hourly from Waterloo East to Charlton and the journey takes about 25 minutes.

Trains run every half hour from London Bridge to Charlton. To get to the ground, come out of Charlton Station into Charlton Church Lane (all exits lead onto this road) turn right and cross over to the other side.

Take the next left into Floyd Road and then right into Valley Grove for the away section entrance.

However you are travelling to Charlton, we advise leaving plenty of time for your journey, with 3,000 of us travelling.

For up to date travel information on the day, link to @PompeyfcCop on twitter.

Eating and drinking

There are not many pubs near The Valley.

If you are driving in along the A206, and not far from Charlton Station, you will see The Antigallican pub, 428 Woolwich Road, SE7 8SU.

The Antigallican welcomes away fans, has a large bar and sky sports and sells filled rolls and pork pies.

At 296 Woolwich Road, SE7 7AL is the Rose of Denmark pub, which usually admits away fans before the game, but not afterwards, serves food and has Sky Sports.

An alternate idea, especially if you are travelling by train, could be to get the Jubilee Line tube heading East from Waterloo to London Bridge.

In the London Bridge, Borough Market area there are plenty of pubs and places to eat including: The Market Porter, 9 Stoney Street, SE1 9AA, which serves real ale and pub food.

Also in Stoney Street is The Wheatsheaf, SE1 9AA, a Youngs pub serving brunch.

Close to London Bridge is the Bunch of Grapes, 2 St Thomas Street, SE1 9RS, a traditional Youngs pub serving real ale and food.

For cider lovers, also in Stoney Street, SE1 9AA is the Cider House, selling a wide selection of ciders.

Trains leave London Bridge for Charlton at 13.17 and 13.47. The journey takes about 20 minutes.

Inside the ground the usual range of pies, hot dogs and hot drinks will be on sale. Alcohol is usually on sale in the ground.