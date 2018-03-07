Baker: Even Pompey players sang ‘On Our Way’ promotion tune

Pompey’s players joined in with fan-led renditions of We’re On Our Way – while on the pitch.

That is the admission of Carl Baker, who reveals the catchy song also refused to leave his head before bedtime.

Today marks the anniversary of the tune’s birth during the first half of the March 2017 trip to Crawley.

Baker was in the Blues side which won that Broadfield Stadium clash 2-0, through second-half goals from Christian Burgess and Kyle Bennett.

It sparked a run which yielded 31 points from a possible 36 – and the League Two crown.

And the accompanying signature tune has gone down in Fratton folklore.

Carl Baker, left, celebrates with goalscorer Kyle Bennett and Danny Rose following his strike in the 2-0 win over Crawley last season

Baker told The News: ‘For the first couple of times we didn’t know what they were actually singing, it was so loud you couldn’t make out the words.

‘Then one of the players starting singing it on the coach after a good away win – I can’t remember who – and I realised what the words were.

‘You could hear it every week and would have it under your breath while the fans were singing it. You were singing it yourself because it was so catchy, you couldn’t get it out of your head!

‘Certainly during the month after promotion and following the league title, that song was annoying to the point where every single night going to bed it was constantly on my mind.

You could hear it every week and would have it under your breath while the fans were singing it Carl Baker

‘Funnily enough, I was looking through my lad’s phone the other day and there’s unbelievable videos of the Notts County game where my kids are in the crowd singing their heads off to We’re On Our Way along with the Pompey fans.

‘I made my kids and missus go to Meadow Lane because I had that feeling it could be the day we got promoted and I didn’t want them to miss that.

‘In the dressing room and on the coach after a few beers that song was sung for hours non-stop by the players. It is a big part of my memories of playing at Portsmouth.’

Baker also revealed how his car was stranded at Meadow Lane after the promotion party kicked off.

He added: ‘I had been in Portsmouth beforehand and got one of the staff to drive my car up to Nottingham for the game – which was a stupid idea.

‘After the win, the gaffer made everyone get on the coach for the trip back to the south coast, which I wanted to do anyway.

‘But that meant my car ended up at Notts County’s ground for three or four days!

‘I was supposed to be going home with my family in the car afterwards, but obviously it didn’t work that way. Instead, I was scrambling around to get them a lift back with someone else.

‘Doyler gave me a lift to Meadow Lane to pick up my car the following week and it was a weird feeling seeing the stadium all empty and quiet. I had been there having a big party a few days earlier.

‘It was actually nice to go back to the place where we got promoteNo.d so soon. That stadium will always remind me of that.’