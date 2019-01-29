Barnsley fightback edges them closer to Portsmouth… Peterborough recover with late goal for draw

Have your say

Barnsley hit back from 2-0 down to rescue a point as they drew with Oxford to edge closer to Pompey in League One.

The third-placed team relied on goals from Mamadou Thiam and Kieffer Moore in the final 20 minutes to get a draw.

Josh Ruffels scored for Oxford after 25 minutes and that proved the only goal of the first half.

It went from bad to worse for promotion chasers Barnsley early in the second half.

Jamie Mackie made it 2-0 to the hosts on 48 minutes.

But Thiam netted on 70 minutes.

Then Moore completed the comeback in the 79th minute.

That took Barnsley one point closer to second-placed Pompey after Kenny Jackett’s men lost 3-2 at Luton.

Meanwhile, a late goal from Joseph Ward rescued Peterborough as they snatched a 2-2 draw at Bristol Rovers.

Peterborough started badly.

Tom Nichols scored with a penalty after just eight minutes to give Bristol Rovers the lead.

Ivan Tomey ensured things were looking up for Posh.

He equalised on 37 minutes.

But things didn't improve for long for the visitors.

Ollie Clarke dealt a another blow to Peterborough on 43 minutes when he fired Rovers into a 2-1 half-time lead.

Ward then had the final say when he equalised right at the end of the match.

Bradford won a thriller against Shrewsbury 4-3.

Shrewsbury went behind after 19 minutes.

An own goal from Anthony Grant put the hosts ahead.

But the visitors responded well.

Fejiri Okenabirhie got the equaliser on 27 minutes.

Bradford regained the lead when Lewis O’Brien netted on 38 minutes.

That gave them the advantage at the break.

Eoin Doyle netted on 60 minutes to make it 3-1 to Bradford.

Then Okenabirhie pulled a goal back for the Shrews.

He seemed to have grabbed a point with an injury time goal to make it 3-3 and completed his treble.

But David Ball settled the match for the home side.

He won it with a goal six minutes into injury time to make it 4-3.

Wycombe were held by a late recovery from hosts Blackpool in a 2-2 draw.

Powerhouse striker Adebayo Akinfenwa put Wycombe 1-0 up.

He netted in the 12th minute as Blackpool were put under early pressure.

The home side hit back on 50 minutes through Ben Heneghan to make it 1-1.

Wycombe reacted quickly and were back ahead just three minutes later when Joe Jacobson scored.

But Harry Pritchard equalised on 83 minutes from the penalty spot for the hosts.

Gillingham drew 0-0 at home to Accrington Stanley.