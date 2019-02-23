Barnsley keep Portsmouth at arms reach but Sunderland narrow gap with win at Bristol Rovers

Have your say

Pompey’s draw with second-placed Barnsley means they were unable to close the gap on the top two.

Omar Bogle’s 61st-minute penalty miss ensures Kenny Jackett’s side still sit five points behind the Tykes in the League One table.

Aiden McGeady was on the mark for Sunderland against Bristol Rovers

But while Daniel Stendel’s outfit managed to secure a point on their trip to the south coast, third-placed Sunderland closed the gap on them to two points after a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady scored either side of half-time for the Black Cats as they extended their unbeaten run in the league to 12 matches.

Jack Ross’ side have a game in hand on the Tykes.

Charlton, meanwhile, narrowed the gap on Pompey to three points with a 2-1 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Michael Folivi handed the hosts a 24th-minute lead, before Naby Sarr equalised six minutes after the break.

Igor Vetokele then netted the winner for Lee Bowyer’s fifth-placed side in the 90th minute.

The Blues head to The Valley on March 9.

Doncaster Rovers remain in the final play-off positions after they picked up a point from their visit to Scunthorpe.

Peterborough failed to overtake them in the table after they lost 2-1 at home to Shrewsbury.

League leaders Luton are at home to Coventry tomorrow (midday).