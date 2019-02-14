Have your say

Lloyd Isgrove will be available for the trip to Southend on Saturday.

The on-loan Barnsley winger missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Plymouth with a knee injury.

Lloyd Isgrove. Picture: Colin Farmery/ Portsmouth FC

However, he’s recovered from that setback and could be handed his Pompey debut at Roots Hall.

Dion Donohue will be missing again, however.

The Welshman suffered a shin cut in the stalemate against Doncaster earlier this month.

That led to Donohue’s ankle swelling up and it has continued to cause him trouble.

Midfielder Andy Cannon (quad) and keeper Luke McGee (wrist) are both closing in on their returns to full fitness.

Meanwhile, Tom Naylor serves the second of a two-match suspension and will be absent against the Shrimpers.