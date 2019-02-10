Have your say

It was a mixed day for Pompey’s promotion rivals in the League One battle to go up.

Barnsley’s emphatic 4-1 win at Gillingham on Saturday saw them boost their claim to the second automatic promotion spot behind leaders Luton.

The Tykes are now three points clear of Pompey and five ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland.

But the win was marred by a nasty injury to their top scorer Kieffer Moore.

He was carried off following an aerial collision with Gills captain Gabriel Zakuani in the 82nd minute of the match.

An updated was issued by the club saying the forward spent Saturday night in hospital and has now been discharged.

He was assisted at the ground by the medical staff from both clubs and paramedics and now will be continually assessed in the coming days.

Earlier the striker had netted his 18th goal of the season after just 15 seconds, slotting past Tomas Holy from six yards.

Cauley Woodrow scored twice and Jacob Brown got the fourth goal for Barnsley.

Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw by Oxford while Pompey battled to a 1-1 draw at Plymouth.

That left Luton to continue opening up a gap as they brushed aside Wycombe 3-0 at home.

The Hatters are now nine points ahead of third-placed Pompey but have played one game more.