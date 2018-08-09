Barnsley unlikely to move for Portsmouth striker Conor Chaplin

Barnsley are unlikely to move for Conor Chaplin today.

Assistant manager Andreas Winkler admitted it ‘will be a surprise' if the Tykes make a deadline-day bid for the Pompey striker.

Barnsley declared their interest in Chaplin earlier this summer, although Coventry have been in pole position throughout.

The Blues academy graduate could yet leave Fratton Park, with the Sky Blues pursuing a loan deal.

However, Dan Stendel's side have seemingly cooled their interest in Chaplin.

When asked at the Tykes' pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Bradford if a bid for the marksman was on the cards, Winkler replied: ‘Before we came in, Chaplin was one name for (potentially) signing here.

Conor Chaplin. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘But it will be a surprise for me if something happens today. But you never know.’

Keep up to date with all the latest League One transfer news by following our live blog.