Barton: ‘Soft’ dismissal cost Fleetwood against Portsmouth

Joey Barton rued the ‘soft’ red card he felt cost Fleetwood.

And the Cod Army boss told of his frustration at a ‘needless’ penalty conceded by his side as they were thumped 5-2 by Pompey.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton. Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Fleetwood saw themselves reduced to 10 men six minutes after the restart with the score at 2-1, when Dean Marney was given his marching orders for hack at Ben Thompson’s legs in the middle of the park.

Pompey went on to fire in four second-half goals after the visitors were handed an advantage Barton viewed as costly.

The first of those goals came from the spot as Ronan Curtis was fouled by Ross Wallace - a costly error in Barton’s book.

He told the Blackpool Gazette: ‘A very soft second yellow card.

‘You cannot afford to give them that kind of advantage because as they have shown they were clinical.

‘A soft first yellow and that is very disappointing from our perspective because we looking the side probably more likely to go on and win the game.

‘We were 2-1 ahead, in the ascendancy with the momentum but then you cannot go down to 10-men with this calibre of opposition.

‘They are top of the table going into the new year because they are the most consistent team in the division and they have some good players.

‘We did not just make that one, we folded up by giving away an absolute needless penalty.

‘Ball going away from goal and I can only think it is because he was elbowed in the face a couple of minutes beforehand, and maybe he has got a little bit of the red mist descending and he has decided he wants to make a physical challenge.

‘That is very disappointing.

‘Then we settle down, we get back into a kind of flow again.’

A freak moment went against the home side with 10 minutes left as they twice hit the woodwork from a corner, before Jamal Lowe powered in two goals in three minutes.

Barton added: ‘With the game at 3-2 down to 10-men Paddy Madden's fantastic header hits the post.

‘James Wallace gets the rebound, hits the other side of the post then they clear the danger.

‘At that point you think maybe it is not going to be our day.

‘I cannot fault the players they give everything for each other.

‘They give everything on most occasions.’