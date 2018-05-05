Bass given maiden Pompey league start

Have your say

Alex Bass has been granted his Football League debut in Pompey's season finale.

The keeper, who turned 20 earlier this week, is in Kenny Jackett's side for this evening's clash with Peterborough.

He replaces Luke McGee, who drops to the bench as one of four changes to the team which lost at Bury last weekend.

Kal Naismith earns a recall for potentially his final Pompey outing, with his contract expiring at the season's end.

Also back are Gareth Evans, Stuart O'Keefe and Brandon Haunstrup.

That signals Dion Donohue, Oli Hawkins and Connor Ronan joining McGee on the bench.

Pompey: Bass, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Haunstrup, O'Keefe, Lowe, Close, Evans, Naismith, Pitman.

Subs: McGee, Donohue, Hawkins, May, Kennedy, Chaplin, Ronan.