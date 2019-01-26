Have your say

TV CREWS will be making a trip to Fratton Park today.

BBC’s Football Focus will be filming in Portsmouth ahead of the fourth round FA cup clash with Championship side QPR in a special edition episode.

The programme’s presenter Dan Walker tweeted yesterday: ‘Looking forward to a late night trip to Portsmouth for #FootballFocus tomorrow.

‘We are live from Fratton Park from midday for @officialpompey v @QPR in the #FAcup.’

Here’s what fans need to know:

Can I be in the audience?

Pompey have said that The Victory Lounge will be open from 11.50am today for any fans who want to be in the audience.

So if you want to appear on the box you would be wise to head down early to make sure you get in the audience.

What channel is it on and what time does it start?

Football Focus will be on BBC One today - with the programme starting at 12pm (noon).

What is Football Focus?

Since debuting in 1974, Football Focus has been a fixture of the Saturday television schedule in Britain.

It features a preview of all the top footballing action with detailed analysis from an expert panel of guests.

Dan Walker has hosted the programme since 2009, following in the footsteps of the likes of Gary Lineker, who hosted it from 1996 to 1999, and Bob Wilson.

When does Portsmouth vs QPR kick off?

The FA Cup fourth round clash at Fratton Park will kick off at 3pm, as the game has not been moved for international broadcast like the third round victory over Norwich was.