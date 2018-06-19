Ben Close delighted to see fellow Pompey midfielder return to fitness 

Ben Close is relishing the prospect of playing alongside Danny Rose again next season.

The 30-year-old missed the second half of last term after suffering a broken leg in the 3-1 victory over Northampton on December 30.

However, Rose has made a full recovery from that setback and will report back for pre-season duty with the rest of Kenny Jackett’s squad next Wednesday.

And Close, who started alongside the former Cobblers midfielder on seven occasions last term, is delighted to see his former engine room partner return to fitness.

The academy product said: ‘As everybody knows, maybe we would have done a little bit better last season if Danny had stayed fit.

‘To now have him available and ready for pre-season is good news.

‘We complemented each other in midfield and I was gutted when he got injured.

‘Every player realised he was a miss for us and in really good form during that period, it was a shame.

‘But it’s great to have him back.’