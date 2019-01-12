Ben Thompson's back at Millwall - as an unused substitute

Pompey missed Ben Thompson as they slid to a 1-0 home loss to Blackpool - but the midfield star was not in the Millwall starting XI after his recall to The Den.

Lions boss Neil Harris was quick to recall Thompson last week - to the dismay of Pompey and their fans, who have seen the 23-year-old turn in a string of man-of-the-match performances for the Blues in the first half of the season.

Millwall have said he's not for sale - but Pompey's hopes of getting him back on loan for the rest of the season appear to have increased with the player not in the Millwall 11 today.

At home to Blackburn in the Championship, he was on the bench. But although three subs came on for them as they lost to two late goals, Thompson was not used.

Pompey fans will be watching with interest to see if Thompson gets into the starting XI.

