Bennett gets Pompey nod

Kyle Bennett back in Pompey's team for today's visit of Bury.
Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kyle Bennett returned to Pompey's side for today's visit of Bury.

The midfielder had replaced Conor Chaplin at half-time in last weekend's 1-0 victory over Charlton.

He was rewarded with a start this afternoon against League One's bottom club, with Chaplin dropping to the bench.

That's the only change to the team which won so impressively at The Valley.

However, fit-again pair Ben Close and Dion Donohue are on the bench.

Meanwhile, Bury included former Blues striker Michael Smith in attack.

There is no place, though, for another ex-Pompey player in Chris Maguire, who is named among the substitutes.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Haunstrup, Rose, O'Keefe, Evans, Bennett, Lowe, Pitman.

Subs: Bass, Chaplin, Close, Donohue, Talbot, Kennedy, Main.