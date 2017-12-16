Bennett gets Pompey nod

Kyle Bennett returned to Pompey's side for today's visit of Bury.
The midfielder had replaced Conor Chaplin at half-time in last weekend's 1-0 victory over Charlton.
He was rewarded with a start this afternoon against League One's bottom club, with Chaplin dropping to the bench.
That's the only change to the team which won so impressively at The Valley.
However, fit-again pair Ben Close and Dion Donohue are on the bench.
Meanwhile, Bury included former Blues striker Michael Smith in attack.
There is no place, though, for another ex-Pompey player in Chris Maguire, who is named among the substitutes.
Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Haunstrup, Rose, O'Keefe, Evans, Bennett, Lowe, Pitman.
Subs: Bass, Chaplin, Close, Donohue, Talbot, Kennedy, Main.