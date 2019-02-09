Have your say

Pompey head to Plymouth on Saturday in a bid to kick-start their League One promotion push.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the big game at Home Park

Plymouth team news

Joel Grant looks set to miss the remainder of the season for the Pilgrims.

The winger underwent a thigh operation on Wednesday and will be on the treatment table for an extended period.

Derek Adams’ side are also without midfield duo Conor Grant and Jamie Ness.

The Plymouth boss rolled out a 4-4-2 diamond formation in their 1-0 win at Peterborough on Tuesday.

Argyle will almost certainly have the same match-day squad as they did at London Road to face Pompey.

Likely Plymouth line-up

Kyle Letheren, Ashley Smith-Brown, Ryan Edwards, Niall Canavan, Gary Sawyer, David Fox, Antoni Sarcevic, Graham Carey, Ruben Lameiras, Freddie Ladapo, Ryan Taylor.Subs: Matt Macey, Joe Riley, Yann Songo’o, Lloyd Jones, Scott Wootton, Oscar Threlkeld, Luke Jephcott.

Pompey team news

Tom Naylor will be absent for the trip to Home Park.

The midfielder starts the first of a two-match suspension after accumulating 10 league bookings.

Kenny Jackett could be short of engine-room options in his absence, with Bryn Morris (ankle) and Dion Donohue (shin) to undergo late fitness tests.

The Pompey boss will, however, have a lot more forwards available than Tuesday’s FA Cup replay defeat at QPR.

January recruits Omar Bogle, James Vaughan and Viv Solomon-Otabor were ineligible at Loftus Road but are back in contention.

Lloyd Isgrove also couldn’t feature in that tie and misses the game against Plymouth with a knee injury.

Andy Cannon (quad) and Luke McGee (wrist) continue their recovery, while Jack Whatmough will soon undergo an operation for his season-ending knee injury.

Likely line-up

Craig MacGillivray, Nathan Thompson, Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke, Lee Brown, Bryn Morris, Ben Close, Jamal Lowe, Gareth Evans, Ronan Curtis, Oli Hawkins. Subs: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Brandon Haunstrup, Adam May, Viv Solomon-Otabor, Omar Bogle, James Vaughan.

Match-day odds

Pompey: 19/20

1-0 6.1; 2-0 15/2; 2-1 15/2; 3-0 14/1; 3-1 14/1; 3-2 25/1

Plymouth: 11/4

1-0 10-1; 2-0 20/1; 2-1 12/1; 3-0 45/1; 3-1 33/1; 3-2 40/1

Draw: 0-0 9/1; 1-1 5/1; 2-2 12/1; 3-3 50/1 4-4 125/1

Referee

Ben Toner (Blackburn)

Head to head

Pompey: W 26, D 8, L 8

Top scorer: Jamal Lowe (11)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (13)

Most games: Matt Clarke (40)

Plymouth: W 12, D 6, L 20

Top scorer: Freddie Ladapo (13)

Most assists: Graham Carey (8 – league)

Most Games: Freddie Ladapo (35)

Other games

AFC Wimbledon v Burton Albion,, Blackpool v Walsall, Bradford City v Fleetwood Town, Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury Town, Charlton Athletic v Southend United, Doncaster Rovers v Peterborough United, Gillingham v Barnsley, Luton v Wycombe, Oxford United v Sunderland, Rochdale v Coventry City, Scunthorpe United v Accrington Stanley