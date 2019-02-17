Birmingham connection tells new boy Portsmouth strikers can wreak havoc

Have your say

He’s watched their finishing prowess at close quarters and knows their deadly capabilities.

Pompey’s new attacking duo may not have been given the chance to prove their worth in frustrating stays with Birmingham.

But Viv Solomon-Otabor has no doubt what the Blues’ new goal-getters can bring to the table at Fratton Park.

And the winger is confident he can provide the ammunition for James Vaughan and Omar Bogle to thrive this term.

Solomon-Otabor has spent his senior career at St Andrews after coming through the ranks, a three-and-a-half period punctuated with loans stays with Bolton and Blackpool.

His lack of senior minutes has been a frustration in the midlands - a stance echoed by the strikers.

Vaughan showed his prowess with 24 goals in 37 league appearances after he moved on to Bury, while a move south has reaped two goals in three starts so far for Bogle.

Solomon-Otabor now wants the chance to provide the ammunition for the pair to fire their new side to the Championship.

He said: ‘We’ve got a big, strong striker in Omar who can hold the ball up well and score goals.

‘He’s scored two goals already, so we’ve seen what he can do here.

‘James is big, strong and powerful.

‘He can win headers and he’s good to play off.

‘I’ve got belief I can help them score goals.

‘I’ve got belief in myself I can do that when I get the chance.

‘I’m confident what I can achieve - 100 per cent.’

Solomon-Otabor’s name is not a new one to Pompey fans, who remember his impact when turning out for Blackpool last season.

He was among the goalscorers as five second-half goals were shared in the Blues’ 3-2 success at Bloomfield Road.

But it was the Londoner who the home staff were talking about during their Monday debrief on the clash.

‘It was a good game,’ Solomon-Otabor added.

‘I was going through a tough time at that stage.

‘But I blocked that out and had a good game.

‘Once I get comfortable that’s how I like to play.

‘I like to play football with a smile on my face like I did that day.

‘When you play games week-in, week-out people start to notice you. They notice what you can do on the pitch. and that's what happened.’

With six months remaining on his Birmingham contract, it would be natural for Solomon-Otabor to have one eye on his future.

He insists his focus on gaining playing time now, however, which will aid his next move.

Solomon-Otabor said: ‘You never what happens in football.

‘Something could happen or it might not (with Pompey).

‘We have to see but you can never tell your future.

‘I want game time somewhere, I want to play and get in as many games as I can.

‘I want to put in good performances between now and the end of the season - that’s the most important thing.’