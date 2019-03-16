Have your say

Viv Solomon-Otabor is ready to fill the void left by Ronan Curtis and grasp his Pompey chance.

The charismatic Irishman suffered a freak finger injury when he trapped it in a door before the trip to Walsall on Tuesday.

It’s anticipated he could miss up to six weeks, with the Republic of Ireland international already withdrawn from the Eire squad for their forthcoming 2020 European Championship qualifiers.

Solomon-Otabor replaced Curtis at the Bescot Stadium and scored his first Pompey goal in the 3-2 victory.

The on-loan Birmingham winger is set to retain his place in Kenny Jackett’s line-up for the visit of Scunthorpe today (3pm).

Solomon-Otabor believes the Fratton faithful have only seen glimpses of his talent since his arrival.

And in Curtis’ absence, the 23-year-old knows he has an opportunity to nail down a regular starting spot – and plans to take it.

Solomon-Otabor said: ‘It’s always important to get an opportunity in the team.

‘Obviously, it’s down to me (to keep his place).

‘Sometimes in football, regardless of what you do, you can get overlooked in certain situations.

‘But when you do get the opportunity, it’s important to go out there, show why you should be in the team and what you have to offer.

‘Literally, you just have to keep putting in good performances.

‘The opportunity I’ve had I’ve done well, so I’ve got to keep going and get more goals.

‘I’m not as match fit as everyone else but fans have seen good glimpses of me and there is obviously more to come.

‘They’ve seen glimpses but I do feel there is still a lot more.’

Solomon-Otabor has made five appearances since completing an 11th-hour January transfer deadline day switch to Fratton Park.

He’s featured three times from the outset and come off the substitutes’ bench twice.

Solomon-Otabor admits he is still slightly short of full match fitness, having also been down the pecking order at Birmingham during the first half of the season.

But he insists he’s been putting in the hours on the training ground to ensure he’s up to speed.

‘It’s about being consistent,’ added Solomon-Otabor.

‘Game after game you’ve got to keep your performances levels and work-rate really high.

‘The games I have been involved with I have shown with the little match fitness.

‘All the work I was doing while not playing goes to show it’s always important to work when you’re not involved.

‘That’s because when you do get an opportunity then you’re just as ready as anyone else.’