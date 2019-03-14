Viv Solomon-Otabor would be interested in making a permanent move to Pompey.

The winger is on loan at Fratton Park from Birmingham City until the end of the season.

Solomon-Otabor was down the pecking order at St Andrew’s during the first half of the campaign.

He featured only 10 times and didn’t make a single start in the Championship – prompting him to switch to the Blues on January transfer deadline day.

Boss Kenny Jackett has been impressed with the London-born talent’s impact at Pompey – and has been a long-time admirer.

Solomon-Otabor has made five appearances to date, scoring his first goal for the club in the 3-2 win at Walsall on Tuesday.

Viv Solomon-Otabor, right, celebrates his first goal for Pompey against Walsall with Brett Pitman. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 23-year-old’s contract at Birmingham expires in June, which means he’ll be a free agent in the summer.

And while he won’t sit down and discuss his future until the end of the season, extending his stay at Fratton Park is something he’d be open to.

Solomon-Otabor said: ‘From now until the end of the season, I just want to play games.

‘When the time is right, everything will be discussed.

‘I really enjoy it down here. Everyone is nice, the lads are good, I’m comfortable and it’s allowed me to play the way I have played.

‘I’ve just got see what happens towards the end of the season.

‘It's a massive club, we get a lot of fans, week-in, week-out.

‘I would be open to it (a permanent move).

‘But for now it’s about getting my head down and being as strong as possible.’

Solomon-Otabor admitted he hasn’t been in contact with Birmingham boss Garry Monk since his departure.

But regardless of what happens in the summer, his full focus is currently on helping Pompey clinch promotion.

‘I’ve only spoke to some of the academy staff,’ added Solomon-Otabor.

‘I haven’t really spoke to anyone so far.

‘Now it’s about getting my head down and doing my job here until the end of the season.’