Viv-Solomon-Otabor is unlikely to be fit for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland

The winger suffered a calf injury in the first half of Saturday’s 2-0 win against Scunthorpe and was replaced by Gareth Evans before half-time.

Kenny Jackett has confirmed today that the problem will keep him out of this weekend’s visit to Shrewsbury.

The manager also revealed the on-loan Birmingham wide man is unlikely to feature against the Black Cats at Wembley on Sunday, March 31.

Solomon-Otabor has made six Blues appearances since joining on loan from Brum in January, scoring once.

He’s stated Pompey’s past two games following the finger injury picked up by Ronan Curtis ahead of the visit to Walsall.

