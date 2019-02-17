Have your say

It was a proud moment for one of Pompey’s own – but disappointing at the same time.

Ben Close made his 100th appearance for his boyhood club at Southend on Saturday.

Ben Close has scored in two matches on the bounce. Picture: Joe Pepler

After making his first-team debut as an 18-year-old at Yeovil in September 2014, the academy graduate has continued his promising progress at Fratton Park.

And it looked like Close would bring up his ton in perfect style against the Shrimpers.

Pompey were 3-0 up just after the half-hour mark, with Close arrowing home a half-volley either side of goals from Bryn Morris and Oli Hawkins.

But the Blues let their advantage slip, with Simon Cox’s hat-trick condemning the visitors to a sixth-successive league game without a victory.

Close was delighted to become the latest Fratton Park centurion.

But he admitted it was a bittersweet occasion.

‘Obviously it wasn’t the way I wanted it to go,’ Close said.

‘We should have won the game, we should have been out of sight and didn’t hold on to the lead.

‘To make my 100th appearance for the club is a proud moment but I’m disappointed not to have won.

‘I do have such mixed emotions right now.

‘It is great to have played 100 games for this club but I just wish it would have came on a better day.’

Close netted his third goal of the season against the Shrimpers – and was on the scoresheet for the second successive weekend.

After a good finish in the 1-1 draw with Plymouth, the 22-year-old netted another impressive effort at Roots Hall.

Chris Powell’s men failed to clear properly and Close took full advantage, steering a half-volley from the edge of the box into the bottom corner.

Close is delighted with his recent return – and is targeting more before the end of the campaign.

He added: ‘I’m happy to have two goals in the space of two games and it is something I can take forward.

‘I’ve been working on it for years and hopefully I can just take it on.

‘I scored goals in the academy but it’s obviously harder when you get to first-team level, especially when you move up the leagues.

‘But it’s something I’ve been looking at. I’m trying to improve my whole game and that’s part of it.

‘Two goals in two games in nice and there’s still a lot of the season to go, so hopefully I can get some more.’