Blackpool boss: We deserved win against shot-shy Portsmouth

Terry McPhillips savoured blunting Pompey’s cutting edge as his side snaffled victory.

The Blackpool boss felt his side were deserved winners as his side picked up a 1-0 success at Fratton Park.

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips, left.. Picture: Anthony Devlin

The Blues were impotent going forward against the Seasiders and didn’t muster a shot of any description until the 65th minute.

Brett Pitman’s header five minutes from time was the first shot on target from the Blues side.

McPhillips felt that was revealing as his picked up a warranted victory.

He told the Blackpool Gazette: ‘To come here and put a performance on, I thought we deserved the win.

‘There’s no secret, we know every game is hard, but we’ve certainly had no luck in previous weeks despite the performances being reasonable.

‘To come here today and stop Portsmouth from creating chances - I don’t think our goalie has had anything to do in the first half.

‘After we scored, they’re obviously going to throw the kitchen sink but we defended it well, so I’m really pleased for the players.

‘It’s a great effort from the whole squad, the subs came on and did well, they helped us. I’m just delighted to get the three points.

‘We had a good trip down, everything sort of went for us which it hasn’t been in recent weeks.

“We were confident we could put on a good show and we did. To get the win as well and a clean sheet, it’s going to be a fantastic journey home.’

McPhillips always felt sub Chris Long could make an impact as the match winner as he added to the three goals he scored against Pompey last season for Northampton.

He told blackpoolfc.co.uk ‘It was a cunning plan because he always scores against Portsmouth.

‘He was never going to start because I think his last start was November, but he was always going to get on, whatever happened.’