Blackpool players ‘devastated’ from ‘massive’ Bowyer loss

Gary Bowyer's Blackpool exit is a 'massive loss' which has left their players 'devastated'.

That's the assessment of the man who's preparing the Tangerines to take on Pompey at Bloomfield Road tomorrow.

Terry McPhillips is in caretaker charge of the side for the game following Bowyer's exit on Monday.

And the man who was Bowyer's assistant has no doubt of the size of the blow to his side.

McPhillips told the Blackpool Gazette: 'He’s a massive loss in my opinion.

'I don’t just regard him as a work colleague – he’s a friend and I owe him lots personally.

'He’s a brilliant manager, a brilliant coach and a brilliant man-to-man manager. He gets the most out of his players.

'He got the club promoted from League Two in the best way you can do – in the play-off final at Wembley.

'Then to consolidate with one of the smaller budgets in the first season back in League One, he’s done a fantastic job and will be sorely missed.

'Some of the players are devastated.'