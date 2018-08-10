Blackpool’s managerial situation won’t impact Pompey

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT has insisted Blackpool's managerial situation won’t impact the way Pompey set up.

The Blues travel to Bloomfield Road to face a Tangerines side without a permanent boss in charge.

Gary Bowyer resigned from his position on Monday – just two days after Blackpool’s curtain-raiser draw at Wycombe Wanderers.

Assistant manager Terry McPhillips is holding the reins in the meantime as the club looks for a replacement.

Regardless, Jackett isn’t worried that the Tangerines may line up in a different way than he was initially planning for.

Instead, he’s more interested about the performance his side will deliver.

‘The managerial situation is what it is,’ said the Pompey boss.

‘I'm sure I'll phone and speak to Gary somewhere along the line and wish him all the best.

‘He is somebody who I have got a lot of respect and admiration for.

‘You don't know the circumstances from the outside looking in.

‘We have respect for every opponent and we play Blackpool away very early in the season.

‘We know it is a very competition league and there is going to be no easy game.

‘Most importantly, it is going to be our team developing, our teaming showing they look likely to be a force in the division this season.

‘That's what we want to do in the early stages of the season.’

Pompey make the long trip up the M6 looking for a second successive League One victory.

The Blues made a winning start to the campaign by defeating Luton Town 1-0 at Fratton Park last weekend, courtesy of Jamal Lowe’s first-half strike.

It was a resolute performance from Jackett’s troops, who were put under pressure by the Hatters for large periods of the game.

While the Pompey boss was delighted with the grit and steel his side displayed, there are improvements he wants to see against Blackpool.

Jackett is keen to see the Blues impose themselves with the ball more on the Tangerines.

He added: ‘While we were delighted with many aspects of last Saturday’s display, abolsutely delighted, there are other aspects we want to improve on.

‘We have a game tomorrow to try to do that and show that. They are our objectives and we are looking to impose ourselves on that game if we can.’

- WILL ROONEY