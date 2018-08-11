Blackpool v Pompey: They said what?

Here is what those closest to the game had to say on Pompey’s 2-1 win against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Kenny Jackett

There were certain areas of the field we got right and then perhaps internally and externally we need to improve.

We were generally better than we were last week with our passing and being constructive.

We did look a threat in certain areas as well. Oli Hawkins gave us a good platform to play off.

A key time was their substitution when (Armand) Gnanduillet came on and went up front with (mark Cullen).

They were going for it a lot more but we gave a poor goal away by defending too deep and let their guy get behind us quite softly.

However, we saw it out after that and I was pleased with our heart.’

Terry McPhillips (Blackpool manager) via Blackpool Gazette

We started ever so well for the first few minutes but after that, they were better than us in the first half - that’s for sure.

The goals were soft. So was ours, to be fair. All three were bad goals to concede.

We paid for our mistakes but our response was terrific.

I think just before they score their second goal Delfouneso has a good chance. But that’s football, isn’t it?

If you score that you’re back in the game, but they go down the other end and it’s 2-0. It’s a mountain to climb from there.

I think the subs all came on and made a difference. We were a handful and played better.

Gareth Evans

It was a poor goal to concede at the end and very disappointing.

It made it a bit closer than it should have been because we were quite comfortable up until that point and in control.

We scored two good goals from Ronan Curtis to give us the win in a better performance than against Luton.

Neil Allen, chief Pompey reporter

Ronan Curtis announced his Pompey goalscoring arrival at Bloomfield Road as Pompey won.

The forward had impressed earlier in his Blues career and was the star man in their 2-1 triumph.

Matt Clarke’s own goal eight minutes from time made the scoreline closer than it needed to have been.

But it was a solid display from Jackett’s men and a few gears above their showing on the opening day.

Will Rooney, sports reporter

Pompey look to have a found a gem in Ronan Curtis.

The Irishman delivered another impressive performance, inspiring Pompey to a 2-1 victory at Blackpool.

Curtis displayed his composure in front of goal to clinch the Blues the three points, while he had another shot cannon off the post.

It was another fine performance from him and has added real attacking quality to the Blues.