Blake thankful for Pompey memories following Fratton Park departure

ROBBIE BLAKE thanked Pompey for the memories after his exit.

The Blues’ first-team coach has left Fratton Park to take up a position with Bognor.

Blake was told his contract was not being renewed after his existing deal came to a close.

But the 42-year-old explained there were no hard feelings over the decision.

The ex-Premier League striker arrived in 2015 and was part of the coaching team who helped secure the League Two title a year later.

Blake said: ‘I’m gutted to be leaving, but with me being settled in the area Bognor got in touch and the opportunity there presented itself.

‘There’s no issues. It’s Kenny’s decision at the end of the day and you have to respect that.

‘I’ve had three fantastic years here and it’s such a wonderful club.

‘The people at the club, the fans and those around it have been different class with me.

‘I’d like to thank everyone connected with Portsmouth Football Club and really wish them the best moving forward. I really believe they can get back into the higher leagues where they deserve to be.’

Blake’s thankful to quickly be given another opportunity with Bognor and is excited at being given a chance to make his mark with the Rocks.

He said: ‘I was asked to go down and have a look at it there.

‘It looks like it’s going to be quite a leading role, so hopefully it goes well.

‘It’s tough to get in football and you want to stay there, so I’m thankful for the chance with Bognor.

‘It’s a really good club and geographically it works well for me. I’m really hopeful it will work out.

‘I’m settled in the area and I’m happy. It’s a shame to be leaving, but that’s life and you move on.’

