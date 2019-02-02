Have your say

Omar Bogle has been rewarded for his man-of-the-match entrance at Luton with a starting spot.

But there is no place in Kenny Jackett’s match-day 18 against Doncaster for the player he has replaced – Brett Pitman.

The reasons for the skipper’s absence from the entire squad are not yet clear at this stage.

However, Bogle has been selected ahead of Pitman, one of four changes to the team which lost 3-2 at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening.

Elsewhere, fit-again Nathan Thompson returns at right-back, replacing Anton Walkes, who is also omitted from the squad.

Ben Close is handed a surprise start, coming in for Gareth Evans, while Dion Donohue replaces the injured Bryn Morris in the centre of midfield.

New signings Lloyd Isgrove and James Vaughan are among the substitutes, which also include the returning Oli Hawkins.

But there is no room for Viv Solomon-Otabor, following his late arrival from Birmingham on deadline day.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Whatmough, Clarke, Brown, Naylor, Donohue, Close, Lowe, Bogle, Curtis.

Subs: Bass, Burgess, Hawkins, Evans, May, Vaughan, Isgrove.