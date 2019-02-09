Have your say

Omar Bogle spearheads Pompey’s attack at Plymouth.

The on-loan Cardiff striker replaces Oli Hawkins from Tuesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay defeat at QPR on Tuesday after being ineligible for the game.

Bogle scored the equaliser in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Doncaster.

That’s one of five changes Kenny Jackett makes at Home Park from the 2-0 loss against the Hoops.

Bryn Morris comes into central midfield for the suspended Tom Naylor.

Gareth Evans regains the armband, with Adam May dropping to the substitutes’ bench.

Ronan Curtis was suspended for the clash at Loftus Road but makes an instant return to Pompey’s line-up.

And Nathan Thompson starts in a right-back role ahead of Anton Walkes.

Deadline-day arrival Viv Solomon-Otabor is on the substitutes’ bench for the Blues.

However, there’s no place in the match-day squad for Brett Pitman for a second successive weekend.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Brown, Morris, Close, Lowe, Evans, Curtis, Bogle.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Haunstrup, May, Solomon-Otabor, Vaughan, Hawkins