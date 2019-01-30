A goal, the man-of-the-match accolade, yet a disappointing debut for Omar Bogle.

At least by his own admission.

The loanee from Cardiff enjoyed an eye-catching Blues bow after climbing off the bench to inspire an impressive second-half display at Luton.

The entrance of the former Grimsby man and Dion Donohue helped transform Kenny Jackett’s men in Tuesday night’s top-of-the-table clash.

A tantalising first impression delivered by the striker, who will remain at Fratton Park for the remainder of the season.

Yet Bogle felt it was an unsatisfying outcome to beginnings as a Pompey player.

He said: ‘At Luton I was told to get hold of the ball and bring some of the other boys into play.

‘It was my first real bit of game time for a long time really, so was just about getting into that rhythm again, but I felt good.

‘I thought I did all right, although, to be honest, it’s hard for me to take anything from it personally.

'The reason for that is we didn’t win the game and I feel like we should have. Considering how we played in the second half, we definitely deserved to.

‘Luton played well too, they are a good team, but it’s just frustrating because there were a few decisions in there that didn’t go our way.

‘So it’s hard for me to take anything away on a personal level because it didn't end up the result I wanted it to.

‘Personally, I genuinely cannot enjoy that one as much as I wanted because of the result, it wasn't the right result for us.

‘To be honest, the goal is still at the back of my mind, I’m just thinking about the next game now and going out there to get three points.

‘We were better in the second half, our performance went up. After how we played in the second half, I don’t think we deserved to lose.’

Luton represented a third-straight League One defeat for Pompey.

It means they are now five points adrift of the Hatters with a game in hand, but Bogle remains encouraged.

He added: ‘The team has a lot of quality, there’s still a long way to go.

‘It can change quickly, the team has been flying all season and had a little dip in form. What team doesn’t in any league?

‘We have to stay focused, stay together and keep training hard to prepare for the next game.’