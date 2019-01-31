Omar Bogle has pledged to repay Kenny Jackett’s faith – and banish two years of personal frustration.

The 25-year-old’s career has stalled during the two years since departing Grimsby as a free-scoring sought-after striker.

Spells at Wigan, Cardiff, Peterborough and Birmingham have yielded just 23 league starts during that disheartening period

On Tuesday evening, Bogle announced his Pompey loan arrival by coming off the bench to net on his debut against Luton in a man-of-the-match display.

It represented an encouraging instant impact from a player who bagged 38 goals in 79 Grimsby matches before seeking to fulfil his aspirations in January 2017.

Bogle said: ‘I am always going to back myself to get goals but, in terms of my playing time, it has been really inconsistent over the last two years.

‘Now I've come to a big club and have a manager and coaching staff which believe in me. I have to repay their faith.

‘They rate me and have shown a lot of faith and belief by bringing me here. It’s now up to me to score some goals and help the boys achieve promotion, which the club deserves.

‘At Birmingham, when you are limited to two or three-minute cameo appearances then it’s difficult to get a rhythm to your play. It’s hard not being given opportunities.

‘There were four or five years coming through non-league and into League Two where I was playing every week – then I’ve had two years of not playing consistently and unable to show what I’m all about.

‘It’s frustrating because a lot of people only get to see me in snippets. You know how football is, if I come on for three minutes and don’t score a hat-trick then people think I haven't done my job.

‘People delve into it and see I haven't actually played, but quite a bit has been down to factors outside of my control, which is really frustrating.

‘Now I have the opportunity here to focus solely on football – and solely on getting back to my best.’

Wigan, at the time in the Championship, recruited Bogle two years ago for a fee of £750,000.

The following summer, new boss Paul Cook sold him onto Cardiff for £1m.

Loan spells at Peterborough and, this season, Birmingham followed, yet starting XI spots have been scarce.

Now Bogle is relishing the Fratton Park opportunity to prove he is a better player than the one which departed League Two Grimsby.

He added: ‘I’m a better player now.

'As much as I haven’t been playing as much, I put a lot of effort into training and attempting to improve my game.

‘I know I’ve become a better player, I have studied the game a lot, worked on different things and assessed other players. I’m more mature now as a player and have looked at areas I can improve on.

‘Now it’s important for me to be on the stage where I can display it.’