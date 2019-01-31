Have your say

Omar Bogle announced his Pompey arrival in perfect style.

In the process, the Cardiff loanee became only the fourth substitute in more than a decade to net on his Blues bow.

Omar Bogle watches his shot enter the net for a debut goal at Luton. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 25-year-old was introduced at the interval for Brett Pitman in Tuesday night’s top-of-the-table clash at Luton.

He proceeded to cap his debut with a goal and man-of-the-match display, despite the Kenilworth Road hosts grabbing a late winner five minutes from time.

Bogle’s moment arrived on 79 minutes, steering home Jamal Lowe’s shot-cum-cross from the left.

In doing so, he matched an achievement registered by Michael Drennan, John Marquis and Jordan Obita since August 2007.

And beyond that, famously there’s Kanu against Blackburn and Luke Nightingale versus West Brom.

It was Drennan who last achieved the feat in February 2014, at the start of a loan spell from Aston Villa.

Richie Barker’s side were trailing 3-0 at the interval against Scunthorpe, prompting the striker’s introduction for Andy Barcham.

When he claimed a consolation four minutes from time, it made the Glanford Park scoreline 5-1 during an abject afternoon for Blues followers.

Drennan would go on to register three times in 10 appearances during what was the first of two Fratton Park loan spells.

Earlier in that 2013-14 campaign, Millwall’s Marquis also netted on his debut from the bench.

In September 2013, during a trip to York under Guy Whittingham, the striker appeared as a second-half substitute for Patrick Agyemang.

He produced a late consolation in a 4-2 defeat during a match more commonly remembered for goallkeeper John Sullivan’s poor performance.

Looking further back, Obita made eight appearances during a two-month loan spell from Reading.

His bow arrived in August 2012 at Colchester, grabbing a dramatic late equaliser within two minutes of his entrance.

Introduced for Jack Compton, the winger levelled on 86 minutes in a 2-2 draw for Michael Appleton’s men.

Of course, there have been plenty of debutants scoring for Pompey over the years, most recently Brett Pitman, Anton Walkes, Carl Baker, Curtis Main, Kyle Bennett, Gareth Evans and Adam McGurk.

However, it is a considerably rarer feat to achieve the moment from the bench.

In August 2006, Harry Redknapp claimed he had plucked Kanu ‘off the park’ before the striker’s goal-scoring entrance against Blackburn in the Premier League.

Appearing as a 59th-minute substitute for Svetoslav Todorov, the veteran netted within three minutes, before adding a second.

He even had the opportunity of completing a remarkable hat-trick, only to have a late penalty saved in the 3-0 opening-day win.

And in November 1998, local lad Nightingale enjoyed a sensational introduction to senior football.

The 17-year-old appeared off the bench against West Brom and struck twice in a 2-1 Fratton Park victory for Alan Ball’s men.

Nightingale went on to total eight goals from 50 appearances during an injury-hampered career.