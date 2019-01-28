Bogle will be a good signing… a striker who doesn’t score goals – Portsmouth fans have their say on new arrival

Pompey today announced the loan signing of Omar Bogle from Cardiff City.

The striker will make Fratton Park his home until the end of the season, joining Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris as new arrivals in the current January transfer window.

New Pompey signing Omar Bogle Picture: Colin Farmery/ Portsmouth FC

He signs at a time when Pompey’s numbers in the attacking third have depleted in recent weeks, with fellow loanees Joe Mason, Andre Green and David Wheeler all returning to their parent clubs.

Fans were desperate for manager Kenny Jackett to bolster his options.

Now he has, here's what a section of the Fratton faithful have had to say...

Phil Tanner: Certainly fits the bill, please forget his record & remember Hawkins came from nowhere and when he got in he was slated.

Then he’s scoring regularly and now he’s injured his true value is speaking volumes.

Give Bogle the chance to get a run of games before you get on his back, feed the goat and all that, if he’s big and strong surely he’ll feed off Curtis, Lowe, Evans and Dennis.

Paul Tucker: 5 goals in the last 3 years and we’re desperately in need of a goal scorer!

Marc Taylor: Good signing, now lets see if Cookie really did love Pompey and try get Grigg before Sunderland do.

Chris Scott: A big forward, who can hopefully hold up the ball and play in our other 3 forwards (the goalscorers), something we have been lacking with the absence of Hawkins.

Perhaps he will even score a goal, should he play.

James Lewis: A striker who doesn't score goals.....just what we need.

Craig Mason: Big unit this lad and decent record.

Joshua Norris: His stats are not... prolific. Though at Birmingham he was mostly a sub so that doesn't give us much info.

KJ must see something in him but I have doubt he's going to be the main guy. Perhaps another attacking option on the way?

Andy Newman: Striker is only as good as the team around you.

Cardiff are in the Prem. Moving down to League One could be great for him.

Rob Emery: He scored quite a few for Grimsby.

Peter van Dyke: Welcome young man.

Your mission is to start on Tuesday v Luton and play the game of your life ensuring that we take all 3 points. PUP