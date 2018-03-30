Bond returns to Pompey for third time

Kevin Bond is back at Pompey for a third spell.
The 60-year-old is working in a scouting and match report capacity at the Blues.
Bond previously worked as assistant manager at Pompey on two occasion – under Alan Ball and Harry Redknapp.
His last job was working with Redknapp at Championship side Birmingham.
However, his long association with the Blues’ FA Cup-winning manager came to an end in September following Redknapp’s St Andrew’s sacking.
Now Bond has returned to Fratton Park for a third time, following his appointment by Kenny Jackett.
The manager said: ‘Kevin has been doing match report scouting for a little while for us.
‘He’s been doing it a for a little while part-time.
‘He still lives locally and I remember when he was here with Harry.
‘He does general scouting for us and, in particular, match reports.’