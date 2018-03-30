Bond returns to Pompey for third time

Have your say

Kevin Bond is back at Pompey for a third spell.

The 60-year-old is working in a scouting and match report capacity at the Blues.

Kevin Bond, right, and Harry Redknapp. Picture: Joe Giddens/ PA Images

Bond previously worked as assistant manager at Pompey on two occasion – under Alan Ball and Harry Redknapp.

His last job was working with Redknapp at Championship side Birmingham.

However, his long association with the Blues’ FA Cup-winning manager came to an end in September following Redknapp’s St Andrew’s sacking.

Now Bond has returned to Fratton Park for a third time, following his appointment by Kenny Jackett.

The manager said: ‘Kevin has been doing match report scouting for a little while for us.

‘He’s been doing it a for a little while part-time.

‘He still lives locally and I remember when he was here with Harry.

‘He does general scouting for us and, in particular, match reports.’