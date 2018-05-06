Bone Idle: Arise Sir Roberts - you’re the Pompey chosen one!

Arise The Chosen One! Robert Prosinecki – in the unlikely event you are reading this, you are my readers’ favourite Pompey player of all-time.

Some players would be content with having played for ‘the big three’ (Real Madrid, Barelona and Pompey). But now Prosi can add this Bone Idle Gossip/View From The North Stand accolade to his CV.

I’ve spent the second half of the season cajoling you all to vote, and it’s been fascinating to see the results unfold. And maybe blonds have more fun at Fratton... for Paul Walsh and Alan Biley were Prosinecki’s closest challengers. Imagine a team with those three in it – and with Jimmy Dickinson (who was in fourth place) behind them.

Here’s the top 50. Where some players got the same number of votes, their placing is determined by the number of words written about them by those who put them forward. Thanks to all who voted.

1 Robert Prosinecki

2 Paul Walsh

3 Alan Biley

4 Jimmy Dickinson

5 Paul Merson

6 Lassana Diarra

7 Alan Knight

8 Linvoy Primus

9 Mick Kennedy

10 Matt Taylor

11 Pedro Mendes

12 Steve Claridge

13 Guy Whittingham

14 Svet Todorov

15 Lomana Lualua

16 Jed Wallace

17 Ray Pointer

18 Mark Hateley

19 Mick Tait

20 Noel Blake

21 David James

22 Alan McLoughlin

23 Arjan De Zeeuw

24 Jeff Hemmerman

25 Patrik Berger

26 Benjani

27 Brian Lewis

28 Hermann Hreidarsson

29 Nicky Jennings

30 Johnny Ertl

31 Kevin Dillon

32 Peter Harris

33 Johnny Gordon

34 Neil Webb

5 Billy Rafferty

36 Darren Anderton

37 Ray Hiron

38 Kanu

39 Len Phillips

40 Norman Piper

41 John Aloisi

42 Dave Kemp

43 Kevin O’Callaghan

44 Albie McCann

45 Paul Went

46 Bobby Kellard

47 Nadir Belhadj

48 Mike Trebilcock

49 Jimmy Carter

50 Yoshi Kawaguchi