Bone Idle: Arise Sir Roberts - you’re the Pompey chosen one!

Arise The Chosen One! Robert Prosinecki – in the unlikely event you are reading this, you are my readers’ favourite Pompey player of all-time.
Some players would be content with having played for ‘the big three’ (Real Madrid, Barelona and Pompey). But now Prosi can add this Bone Idle Gossip/View From The North Stand accolade to his CV.
I’ve spent the second half of the season cajoling you all to vote, and it’s been fascinating to see the results unfold. And maybe blonds have more fun at Fratton... for Paul Walsh and Alan Biley were Prosinecki’s closest challengers. Imagine a team with those three in it – and with Jimmy Dickinson (who was in fourth place) behind them.
Here’s the top 50. Where some players got the same number of votes, their placing is determined by the number of words written about them by those who put them forward. Thanks to all who voted.
1 Robert Prosinecki
2 Paul Walsh
3 Alan Biley
4 Jimmy Dickinson
5 Paul Merson
6 Lassana Diarra
7 Alan Knight
8 Linvoy Primus
9 Mick Kennedy
10 Matt Taylor
11 Pedro Mendes
12 Steve Claridge
13 Guy Whittingham
14 Svet Todorov
15 Lomana Lualua
16 Jed Wallace
17 Ray Pointer
18 Mark Hateley
19 Mick Tait
20 Noel Blake
21 David James
22 Alan McLoughlin
23 Arjan De Zeeuw
24 Jeff Hemmerman
25 Patrik Berger
26 Benjani
27 Brian Lewis
28 Hermann Hreidarsson
29 Nicky Jennings
30 Johnny Ertl
31 Kevin Dillon
32 Peter Harris
33 Johnny Gordon
34 Neil Webb
5 Billy Rafferty
36 Darren Anderton
37 Ray Hiron
38 Kanu
39 Len Phillips
40 Norman Piper
41 John Aloisi
42 Dave Kemp
43 Kevin O’Callaghan
44 Albie McCann
45 Paul Went
46 Bobby Kellard
47 Nadir Belhadj
48 Mike Trebilcock
49 Jimmy Carter
50 Yoshi Kawaguchi