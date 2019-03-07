Bryn Morris can be another Pompey bargain.

That’s the verdict of Kenny Jackett, who is banking on the transfer-window recruit proving value for money.

Bryn Morris has made five appearances since his switch from Shrewsbury. Picture: Sean Ryan/PinPep

Morris was captured in a reported £15,000 deal with Shrewsbury, ahead of his contract’s summer expiry.

The midfielder has so far made five appearances, scoring once, yet is presently sidelined with a groin injury collected while moving house.

Jackett has proven shrewd in the transfer market, most recently with Craig MacGillivray and Ronan Curtis arriving last summer.

And he is convinced Morris will be another excellent signing.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘It’s early days and I am encouraged about Bryn.

‘It’s about me making sure I get the best out of him, but also developing his strengths, because he does have strengths.

‘It will be interesting how he goes aged 22. He’s a really good pedigree, come through a Category 1 Academy at Middlesbrough, was involved in and captained quite a few England teams, and then gone on a journey around a few clubs for different reasons.

‘Coming to our place and us signing him permanently shows faith and belief in the player – I think he will be value for money.

‘Generally I prefer to bring in players on the way up, Portsmouth is a big step, he’s very enthusiastic to come here, to make a name and get up the leagues if he can.

‘Bryn has done well, is a good all-round footballer, has a little bit of everything, good energy, good on the ball and a nice passer who gets into good goal-scoring positions.’

Morris is cup-tied for the Checkatrade Trophy, ruling him out of the Wembley visit on March 31.

In the meantime, the Blues are hopeful he can return to action for Saturday’s trip to Charlton.

Jackett added: ‘He has good attributes, a midfield player who can get goals.

‘Against Barnsley there was the flicked header which nearly went in at the back, while probably three times in the second half Bryn arrived quite late in good positions.

‘I do feel he’s had quite a good partnership with Ben Close when they’ve played, it’s early days for them but both have a bit of everything.

‘Maybe Ben gravitates a bit deeper than Bryn does. In Bryn I see someone who can score goals – and I don’t I want to put him into a position which can negate that.’